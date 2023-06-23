Nutrition: GAIN, HarvestPlus Target 34m Nigerians With Vitamin A Crops

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), and HarvestPlus, have commercialised Vitamin A Maize and Vitamin A Cassava, with a target of reaching 34 million Nigerians in eight States of the country.

The two crops have been biofortified to provide Vitamin A especially for children and pregnant women.

The project, which is funded by the Netherlands’ Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, targets 23 million people in Imo, Oyo, Niger, and Kaduna States with Vitamin A Maize, and 11 million Nigerians in Cross River, Anambra, Osun and Nasarawa States with Vitamin A Cassava.

The Country Director of HarvestPlus, Yusuf Dollah, while speaking with journalists at the National Project Close-out ceremony of the Commercialisation of Biofortified Crops (CBC) Project, said biofortification is a process in which existing nutrition are complemented.