The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) wishes to announce the postponement of Matchweeks 13 and 14 of the NWFL Premiership to April 17th and April 24th respectively.

This decision comes in light of the upcoming Eld-El-Fitr celebration, marking the end of Ramadan.

In a letter addressed to all clubs, the Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, explained that the rescheduling was necessary as Matchweek 13, originally slated for April 10th, coincides with the Eld-El-Fitr celebration.

“The NWFL values the observance of religious holidays and seeks to ensure that both players, officials, and fans can fully participate in this significant event,” Shabi began.

“We express our gratitude to all clubs, stakeholders, and fans for their continued cooperation and understanding in this matter.”