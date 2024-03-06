Director General of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed has warned serving corps members against meddling in local politics during their service year.

The DG, while addressing Corp members at the closing ceremony of 2024 Batch ‘A stream 1’ in Sokoto on Wednesday further urged them to accept their posting in good faith.

Discouraging corps members against seeking redeployment, the NYSC boss enjoined them to associate well with their designated communities and contribute to their growth.

Represented by the Sokoto State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, the DG urged corps members to respect the culture and traditions of their host communities and to remain peaceful and resilient while adding value.

He further charged them to take their security seriously.

“Also take your security seriously. Take time to read the instructions in your manual and abide by them accordingly. Your security is our concern, but no one can secure you more than yourself.”

He emphasized the need of developing skills and encouraging an entrepreneurial mindset inside the Scheme.

Ahmed urged corps members to seize the chance to become self-sufficient and become job and wealth creators after their service year.

He thanked the Government of Sokoto State and the Sultanate Council for their unflinching support to the NYSC.