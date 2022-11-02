The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has introduced the presentation of certificate of fitness from recognised public health facilities by prospective corps members as a requirement for registration at the orientation camp.

This, according to the scheme, is in view of the regimentation and physical demands of some activities of the NYSC orientation programme.

NYSC director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said in a statement yesterday that the purpose was to enable camp officials manage those who are not fit to undertake certain activities in the camp.

“This has been largely misunderstood, leading to extortion of some prospective corps members by fraudulent individuals in their bid to secure such documents some of which may not stand a test of integrity.

“In order to avail the scheme credible information on their health status and also protect them from exploitation by unscrupulous persons, prospective corps members will henceforth undergo fitness test at the NYSC clinic at the Orientation Camp with effect from the 2022 Batch ‘C’ orientation course.

“It is pertinent to note that the NYSC orientation camp clinics across the nation are managed by the National Health Insurance Authority with the supervision of consultants from tertiary health institutions. Prospective corps members should note this information for compliance,” he added.