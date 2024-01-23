Jade Nzewi recovered from a set down to beat David Edwards and win the top prize as the 6th Azimuth Shipping Lines Tennis Championship came to a colourful and exciting end in Lagos at the weekend.

The France-based Nzewi was ruthless in his previous matches beating his opponents with ease but met his match against a determined Edwardsm the junior sibling of Nigeria’s top female tennis star, Marylove,who took the first set in 24 minutes.

Nzewi came to the second set relaxed and the series of unforced errors in the opening set were reduced as he won the set 6-3 to force a super tie-break which he won 10-7.

“I told myself I have to play better in the second set and fortunately I controlled my game and the points came my way”, the All In Academy youngster said.

In the girls’ version Bright Emmanuel defeated Goodnews Aina to reaffirm her superiority in the category.

In a thrilling match, Seyi Ogunsakin defeated Chukwudubem Amasiani 6-4 6-3 to clinch the boys’ Under 14 title.

The Amasianis had their pride restored through Chukwudubem who won the boys under 12 title at the expense of Imo State’s Samuel Ndem,

In the girls’ under 14, Emmanuela Kwange of Niger defeated Gloria Samuel of Ekiti in a topsy-turvy clash.

Samuel was having the upper hand winning the first set but Kwange won the second set and had to save eight match points in the deciding set to win 16-14 points

Tournament sponsor, Captain Steven Martins, the MD/ CEO of Azimuth Shipping Lines Limited expressed delight with the standard if the tournament which he said reflected in Nigeria’s consistent dominance of the West and Central African Region as well as the country being among the leading forces in the continent