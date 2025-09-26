Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has described the reign of the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as one that will bring unity and prosperity to the ancient city and beyond.

In a congratulatory message posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Abbas hailed the monarch as a man of uncommon wisdom and a peace-loving leader whose ascension marks a historic moment for Ibadanland.

“Oba Ladoja is a man of uncommon wisdom, a bridge-builder, and a peace-loving leader whose reign promises to bring unity and prosperity to Ibadan and beyond,” the Speaker wrote.

He noted that the coronation coincided with the former Oyo State governor’s 81st birthday, making the occasion doubly significant for the people of Ibadan and the Yoruba nation.

“Today, I join the good people of Ibadanland and indeed the entire Yoruba nation in celebrating a statesman, leader, and now monarch—Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja—on the joyous occasion of his 81st birthday and his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Abbas added.

Reflecting on the monarch’s transition from politics to the throne, Abbas said the move underscored Ladoja’s lifelong commitment to service and leadership.

“His journey from politics to the throne is a testament to his natural leadership and deep commitment to service,” he observed.

The Speaker also pledged the support of the 10th House of Representatives in strengthening traditional institutions across Nigeria, stressing that monarchs remain critical to the nation’s unity.

“As one who also carries royal blood, I hold our traditional institutions in the highest regard. This is why, under my leadership, the 10th House remains committed to securing constitutional recognition for our revered monarchs. I look forward to working closely with the new Olubadan in this regard,” Abbas said.

He urged the people of Ibadan to rally around the new monarch as he begins a new chapter of leadership, adding, “I congratulate the people of Ibadan on this historic moment and urge all to rally around His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as he begins this new chapter of leadership and service.”

Abbas prayed for the new monarch and for Nigeria’s traditional institutions, declaring, “Long live the Olubadan of Ibadanland! Long live our traditional institutions!”

LEADERSHIP reports that Oba Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and ex-Senator was officially crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland at Mapo Hall on Friday.