Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday refuted a statement wherein he allegedly described Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as incapable of heading the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to a statement signed by his lawyer, Dr Tunji Abayomi, the former president said he would never make a statement without deeply reflecting on its consequences, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari “ as a sitting President has the prerogative to appoint anyone he thinks can help him realise the objectives of his government “.

The former president added that his preoccupation now was to advance ideas that could help Nigeria attain greater heights in all facets and not to talk about individuals.

He further expressed the view that while he would not talk about people, but issues, he would also expect a turn-around in the economy in the overall interest of all Nigerians.

Obasanjo wished Senator Ararume and the other members of the Board, the best in their national assignment.

The statement was issued in response to unsubstantiated claims by Senator Ararume’s political opponents who had claimed in several social media reports that Chief Obasanjo had condemned Ararume’s appointment as the Chairman of the Board of the NNPC.