Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock over the passing of renowned sportswriter and former chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Edo chapter, Ahmed Aigbona.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor and made available to journalists on Monday in Benin.

He described late Aigbona as personified excellence in sports journalism and served as a rallying point for sports stakeholders in Edo and Nigeria.

“I received with rude shock and disbelief, the sad news of the death of renowned sports writer and former chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Edo State chapter, Comrade Ahmed Aigbona.

“The late Aigbona personified excellence in sports reporting in the country. He was a dogged, vibrant and committed patriot who brought passion to his job.

“He deployed his expertise and wealth of experience to advance sports writing and development in Edo and Nigeria,” the statement read.

SWAN President Honour Sirawoo also expressed shock over the sudden demise of the former chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the Association, who he described as a very jovial personality who easily drew people close to him with his huge sense of humour. Sirawoo also noted that as Edo SWAN Chairman, Aigbona contributed immensely to the development of sports just as he also did when he became a member of the Edo State Football Association, a position he held until his passing.

He also decried the state of Nigerians hospitals even as he charged governments both at the federal and state levels to pay more attention to the health of Nigerians.

“Governments at both the federal and state levels should pay more attention to the health care delivery system in Nigeria. If the hospitals were adequately equipped, may be the story of Ahmed would have been different because we heard that the first hospital where he was taken to did not have oxygen to assist him”.

“The National Secretariat while wishing that his immediate family will find the fortitude to bear this loss, also prays that such death should not occur again in the Nigerian sports family.May his gentle soul rest in peace.