The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to embark on another foreign vacation, accusing him of abandoning Nigerians in a time of deepening hardship and insecurity.

Recall that on Thursday, the Presidency announced that Tinubu had commenced a 10-day working vacation, marking the start of his 2025 annual leave. According to his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President will spend the period between France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave. The vacation will last 10 working days. President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country,” Onanuga said in a statement.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu’s latest trip came barely a week after he returned from a two-nation official visit to Japan and Brazil.

However, reacting via his verified X handle on Friday, Obi expressed worry over what he described as the President’s “penchant for foreign trips.”

“From all indications, our President is not finding his home in Nigeria conducive for a long stay, and it should be concerning to us. Just yesterday, for the umpteenth time, Mr. President waved the nation goodbye again, barely 6 days after his return to Nigeria, after he spent 15 whole days for just a five-day engagement,” Obi wrote.

“He is now heading for about his 10th trip to France in two years, this time for his annual holiday. It does look like Mr. President is running away from Nigeria at every slight opportunity. And one would wonder why so much of his two years in office has been spent on holidays or away from the very country he was elected to preside over.”

Obi linked the President’s travels to a lack of urgency in addressing Nigeria’s worsening economic and security crises.

“Meanwhile, at least 79% of Nigerians have been reported to be facing food insecurity, that is over 180 million people facing hunger. Nigeria, just last month, was declared the worst country to give birth, and just weeks ago, the worst place to live, with the world’s worst life expectancy,” he noted.

The former Anambra State governor also cited recent tragedies, including the killing of over 50 people in attacks on a mosque and villages in Katsina State, widespread kidnappings, and the Niger State boat mishap that claimed at least 60 lives.

“One would have expected that the president would at least visit one of these states when he arrived 6 days ago, or at least visit Niger State where just yesterday, 60 of our citizens, women and young children, died in a boat mishap with many more still missing. What would it have taken the president to take a less than 30-minute trip to Niger State from Abuja in his jet? Mr. President could have at least visited the grieving families in Niger before jetting off again,” Obi said.

Challenging Tinubu’s priorities, he added: “Where is the compassion for Nigerian lives, Mr. President? How many more need to die for you to preside over the country? No holiday is more important than the Nigerian lives you swore to protect. At a time when Nigerians need leadership, empathy, and presence, a President should not choose foreign holidays.”

Obi concluded by stressing that, “true leadership is about sacrifice and the ability to improve healthcare, invest in quality education, pull millions out of poverty, and guarantee the security of every citizen.”