The 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has pledged to offset the National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for 148 inmates in correctional centres across Anambra State.

Obi made the commitment after receiving a delegation representing inmates from facilities in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Aguata of Anambra State.

The inmates, currently sitting for the NECO examinations, were reportedly at risk of being excluded from the process over unpaid registration fees.

According to figures presented to Obi, Awka has 50 candidates, Onitsha 36, Nnewi 25 and Aguata 37, bringing the total to 148 inmates.

Each candidate is expected to pay ₦30,050 as examination fee and an additional ₦2,000 for logistics, making N32,050, bringing the grand total to ₦4,741.400.

The former Anambra State governor assured the delegation that he would make the payment to ensure that the candidates complete their examinations without disruption.

He also noted that he would work with associates and supporters to raise the required funds.

“I will write to the representatives on Monday to guarantee that the fees will be paid so that the inmates can continue with their examinations,” he said.

The former governor maintained that education remains a vital tool for rehabilitation, stressing the need for correctional centres to function as institutions of reform rather than punishment.

Obi, who recently visited California State University, Sacramento, referenced programmes such as the Guidance Scholars Programme and Project Rebound as examples of structured support for vulnerable and formerly incarcerated individuals.

He expressed concern over the limited access to educational opportunities for inmates in many parts of the country, arguing that inadequate education and economic challenges often contribute to incarceration.

“When individuals complete their terms, they must be equipped to contribute positively to themselves and to society,” Obi said, adding that inmates deserve meaningful opportunities to rebuild their lives.