The Nigerian Army has said its troops neutralised four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the military, however, lost a gallant officer and a soldier in a vehicle accident due to a technical fault.

He said the gunmen, who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order, fired sporadically in and around a filing station in Ihiala town.

On receipt of a distress call, troops of the NA launched out to the location to restore normalcy.

Nwachukwu said a firefight ensued when the troops intercepted the dissidents leading to the neutralisation of IPOB/ESN leader, Ejike and three others.

Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

He said, “Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault.

“One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries.”

He said the injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

General Nwachukwu prayed for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel and urged the public to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region.