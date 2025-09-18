The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Senator John Azuta Mbata, has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, release the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

The call followed acknowledgements from some quarters that Kanu has some health challenges, including hypertension (high blood pressure) for about five years, with hypertensive heart disease.

He also called on the Federal Government to allow Kanu to get medical treatment as quickly as possible.

In a video obtained by LEADERSHIP, the Ohanaeze President General maintained that he believed that the government has no serious advantage in keeping the IPOB leader further in detention.

Mbata advised the government to adopt a political solution to the situation and urged the government to ensure the welfare and safety of Kanu.

“This is Senator John Azuta Mbata, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I would like to call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria to quickly release Nnamdi Kanu, the government has no serious advantage in keeping him.

“It is important that the government ensure his safety and his welfare, the government must allow him to get medical treatment as quickly as possible

“Government must adopt a political solution to this situation, I don’t believe that government has any serious advantage in keeping him any further,” he stated.

Mbata also urged the Ndigbo to, as a matter of urgency, go and obtain their Voter Registration Card.