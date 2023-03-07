Apex Igbo social -cultural, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has dissociated itself from a remark that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi is not destined to rule Nigeria.

The organisation said it has sufficient evidence and empirical records to show that Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed won the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Ohanaeze was reacting to a publication by Ambassador Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, who described himself as the director-general, Implementation and Strategic Planning, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide.

A statement by the spokesman of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said the Igbo body was impressed, thrilled and fascinated by the groundswell and intimidating mass movement, which has come to signify the consciousness of the paradigm shift from a consumption economy to a production economy, which the Obi-Datti movement symbolises in the present Nigeria.

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo was proud to state that Peter Obi is a man whose track record of accomplishments has countervailed the regrettable and despicable tailspin of “Nigerian bourgeois cash and carry democracy.”

Ogbonnia said Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora have, through the Obi phenomenon, demonstrated a loud irrepressible and indelible landmark; an irrevocable corroboration that evil men thrive because good men go to sleep.

“Nigerians and indeed the world leaders will continue to celebrate Obi for over 1,000 years to come. Peter Obi will be remembered as a man who with a mere force of morals, uprightness, persuasions and goodwill has changed the political narratives of the most populous and backward African country.”

“One major challenge that has afflicted the Igbo for some decades now is the adulteration of the communal sensibility, the Igbo sense of originality. This is one of the harsh realities of the Nigerian civil war where Nigerian soldiers comprising diverse ethnicities including mercenaries from Niger, Chad Republics, etc occupied the Igbo land, ” he stated.