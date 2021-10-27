Apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has described the arrest of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as an act of political intimidation by All Progressives Congress-led federal government against opposition voices in Nigeria.

Reacting to the arrest of Anyim by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) it urged the Buhari-led government to desist from the perceived intimidation, victimisation and witch-hunt of selected regions through the anti-corruption body.

Speaking through the president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, shortly after what he described as “an unwarranted arrest”, the council charged the EFCC to as a matter of urgency quit intimidating, harassing and embarrassing Anyim and other prominent sons of the Igbo nation.

Igboayaka, who called for his immediate release, amidst bitterness, said a similar derogatory treatment was meted to a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu.