Barely 48 hours after the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) suspended the strike, its leadership yesterday raised the alarm that the Dangote Refinery’s management had reneged on the resolutions reached.

Advertisement

Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, president and general secretary of the union, made the declaration in a statement they issued in Abuja.

At a closed-door meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS) and attended by the minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of its employees.

The NUPENG, which dropped the hint that it might resume the suspended strike, alleged in the statement that in breach of the agreement, a representative of Dangote Refinery at the truce brokered by the federal government, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantat,” instructed all his truck drivers who are NUPENG-PTD members for several years to remove the union stickers from their (Dangote) trucks yesterday (Thursday).

The statement was titled, “Alert to the Nation: Dangote empire negates resolutions reached,”