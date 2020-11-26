A leading player in the Nigeria non-for-profit and women empowerment sector, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), has announced Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has the keynote speaker at its 2020 virtual annual leadership and mentoring conference. The event themed: ‘The Future We Want’ will take place on 28th of November 2020. The conference will also feature key industry leaders who will lead proactive round table discussions on the theme.

The event which promises to be more than just a ‘conversation’ is designed to highlight, practicable concepts, case studies and recommendations that would catalyse the required policies and efforts needed for sustainable national development. In furtherance of the organisation’s commitment to closing the gender gap and empowering the potentials of professional women, the 2020 annual leadership conference will have in attendance over 25 globally acclaimed speakers, policy makers, industry key players, and thought leaders.

The Keynote speaker for the event is a globally acclaimed economist and international development expert, the Chairperson, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and nominee of the World Trade Organisation Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Leading the panellist discussion are; Fred Swaniker – Founder African Leadership Academy, Monica Musonda – Founder /CEO JAVA Foods, Yewande Sadiku – CEO Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, and Shola Akinlade – Co-Founder Paystack. The virtual event will be compered by a renowned communications consultant and the CEO of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other guests that will deliver goodwill messages during the event are; Zainab Ahmed – Hon. Minister Finance, Budget and planning, Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka – Executive Director, United Nations Women, Atedo Peterside CON – Founder and Chairman of ANAP Business Jets Limited, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede CON – Founder/ Chairman Africa Initiative for Governance, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Founder Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Centre for Leadership, and Amina Oyagbola – versatile Corporate Executive, mentor and WISCAR Founder.

Commenting on the event’s expectations, the convener of the conference, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola stated “This year’s theme reaffirms the urgent need to redefine our futuristic expectations as a nation and as groups. We all must collectively chat the cause to the ‘Future We Want’ by proffering practical solutions and aligning with thoughtful insights that would propel Nigeria and Africa to a desired place. We are not promising an easy cause but as an organisation that has been championing the capacity building of professional women whilst bridging the gender gap for years, we assure all participants of an inspiring and insightful day. As part of our contribution to ameliorating the impact of COVID-19, WISCAR’s 2020 virtual Annual Leadership and Mentoring conference participation is free. As a team, we would collectively deliberate, discuss and proffer solutions to attaining a better Nigeria and an envisaged future for all”.

The WISCAR conference affords women, men and promoters of national growth an opportunity to learn, network, grow, mentor and be empowered to become forces of change in the society. The 2020 WISCAR virtual Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference promises to be insightful and experiential. Do not miss this opportunity to be part of a promising gathering of influential thought leaders!!!

Registration for the 2020 virtual Leadership conference is free, kindly visit www.wiscar.ng to register.