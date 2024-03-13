The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed grave concern over the abduction of students and teachers in Kaduna and Sokoto States.

Addressing the audience at the launch of the 2024 Technical Assistance and Trade Support programmes for Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala called upon security authorities to prioritize the safe return of the missing individuals.

“As a mother, grandmother, educator, and advocate for education’s role in economic empowerment, I am deeply saddened by these abductions,” Okonjo-Iweala remarked.

The WTO Director General urged the National Security Adviser, Mallam

Nuhu Ribadu to expedite efforts for their recovery, emphasizing the pivotal role of education in fostering economic opportunities.

Highlighting Nigeria’s potential for agricultural growth, Okonjo-Iweala underscored the need to overcome existing barriers hindering the sector’s development.

“Nigeria’s agricultural sector holds immense promise for export diversification and job creation,” she stated.

However, she lamented that much of this potential remains untapped due to various obstacles.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s agricultural history, Okonjo-Iweala noted the nation’s transformation from a significant exporter to a net importer over the years.

Citing examples such as palm kernel, groundnuts, palm oil, cotton, and cocoa, she emphasized the need to reclaim Nigeria’s position in global agricultural markets.

Okonjo-Iweala unveiled the WTO’s support programme to address the challenges facing exports like cowpeas and sesame, which have encountered rejections due to non-compliance with international standards.

The initiative aims to enhance stakeholders’ capacities along the value chains, focusing on market access requirements, agricultural practices, and food safety standards.

The WTO chief highlighted the cost-effectiveness of such interventions, noting the potential for substantial returns on investment.

“A million-dollar intervention can yield significant returns in increased agricultural exports, bolstering incomes for farmers and businesses,” she explained.

Acknowledging the importance of partnerships, Okonjo-Iweala stressed the need for collaboration in improving post-harvest storage and transport infrastructure.

She cited the success story of the Oyo Shea Butter project and expressed optimism in replicating similar achievements in other export crops.

Furthermore, Okonjo-Iweala announced Nigeria’s participation in the WTO-World Bank Digital Trade Initiative for Africa, aimed at enhancing digital connectivity and regulatory capacity.

Emphasizing on the significance of digital trade in today’s global landscape, she.underscored the need for Nigeria to harness technological advancements for economic growth.

In closing, Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the launch of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund which is aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs engaged in digital trade.

She encouraged Nigerian women to take advantage of this opportunity to scale up their businesses and access global value chains.