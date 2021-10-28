Son of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, Dr. Uchechi Iweala, has broken a medical record in Maryland, United States of America.

On Thursday, the WTO DG announced via her Twitter handle that her son was one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot.

Sharing pictures from the operation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wrote: “Congratulations Dr. Uchechi Iweala, on being one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot! So proud to be your Mum! Keep it going!”