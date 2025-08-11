The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State Chapter and Governor Monday Okpeholo on Sunday locked horns over PDP’s allegations that the governor had expended N3.51 billion on a travelling spree amidst crumbling infrastructure in the state.

Advertisement

While calling on the governor to stop the Jamboree, the opposition party said the report was made public when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Capital Importation Report confirmed that Edo State failed to attract a single kobo in foreign investment. In contrast, states like Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Kano, and even Ekiti made the list.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Monday Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, described the PDP tirade as another example of hypocrisy, desperation, and a tired script from a dead political party.

In a statement by its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the PDP noted that the contrast is both embarrassing and telling.

It added that while other states are opening their doors to the capital, Edo’s leaders are opening their wallets for endless trips.

“This reckless expenditure is an insult to the good people of Edo State who continue to endure poor roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, decaying schools, delays in salary payments and epileptic power supply.

“It is unacceptable that while other states are working to attract investment, Edo’s leadership is squandering scarce resources on trips that yield no tangible benefits.

Itua stated, ” It is ironic, if not downright insulting, that the PDP, a party whose years of misrule, monumental corruption, and gross incompetence left Edo State in ruins, now attempts to lecture the people on governance, accountability, and prudent spending.

“The same PDP that had every opportunity to transform Edo but instead chose to plunder its resources, destroy public trust, and mortgage the future of our people now pretends to be the state’s conscience. Edo people are neither fooled nor interested.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo’s administration is a Government of action, purpose, and vision. The AI-generated claims by the moribund PDP are false.

“Since he assumed office, Governor Okpebholo has not embarked on any frivolous voyage. Every kobo spent on official engagements, local or international, is strategically aimed at forging partnerships, attracting investments, and securing opportunities that will yield long-term benefits for Edo people.

“Unlike the PDP era, where foreign trips were little more than shopping expeditions and family vacations for political office holders, officials of this Government travel with clear objectives, measurable results, and an unwavering commitment to the people’s progress”.