Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and prominent Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated Olorogun Barrister Festus Keyamo (SAN) on his nomination as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

Olorogun Okumagba, in a press statement, said the nomination of Barrister Keyamo as Minister in the cabinet of President Tinubu was well deserved, given his pedigree as a technocrat and one of the committed Leaders in the APC.

He described Olorogun Keyamo as a forthright person, a brother and friend, who will bring energy and drive to bear in the expeditious implementation of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” Agenda.

In his words, “Olorogun Keyamo’s nomination is indeed well-deserved given his background as an accomplished lawyer and Senior Advocate, his record of public service in law and human rights advocacy.”

Stressing further, he stated that, “I am hopeful that Keyamo will bring all these and more to bear on his office after his confirmation and swearing-in. His work as Spokesperson of our Party’s 2023 Presidential Campaign Council shows his commitment to our party and our President and his faith in the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda of President Tinubu.”

Olorogun Okumagba also congratulated the other nominees for the federal cabinet, urging them to put the nation and the interest of the people above all else upon assuming their offices, after confirmation by the Senate.