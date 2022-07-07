Former senior special assistant on public affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, on Thursday, withdrawn as the running mate to Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Consequently, the Labour Party is set to announce a new presidential running mate for the 2023 elections.

Your Content Goes Here

Dr Okupe disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, saying he has submitted his withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He wrote: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party.”

Recall that Peter Obi had in June 16 returned his completed nomination forms to INEC with the name of Dr Okupe as his placeholder running mate

This was done in compliance with the Electoral Law 2022 and INEC guidelines of June 17 deadline for the submission of the names of ’ running mates.

According to the Electoral Act, a political party cannot substitute a candidate that has been validly nominated except in two instances; if the nominated candidate dies or if the nominated candidate withdraws from the race.

However, in terms of withdrawal, the nominated candidate is mandated to write a letter to the political party that nominated him, indicating that he has withdrawn from the race and that must also be accompanied by an affidavit duly sworn to by the said candidate.