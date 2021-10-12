Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has officially announced that he will be going on tour of the U.S, beginning from November 2021.

The tour tagged “Carpe Diem Tour” named after his album, was announced by the rapper via his social media page on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The tour will see Olamide make stops in nine U.S. cities from Friday, November 5, 2021 to Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The rapper will perform in Minneapolis, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Providence, New York City, and DMV.

‘Carpe Diem’ is Olamide’s eleventh studio album and his first album under the U.S. based record label and distribution company, EMPIRE Distribution.

The project featured Phyno, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML and Bad Boy Timz.