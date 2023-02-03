Revered media personality, co-founder and executive producer for TNC Africa, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has just announced her new role as the new group vice president, Marketing of Africa’s leading travel tech company, Wakanow

In December 2021, Gbemi quit her radio job after spending 13 years at The Beat FM in a broadcast career that spanned almost 20 years at three organisations.

“I’m excited to join Wakanow, especially at a time when travel is a core focus for young Nigerians and its storytelling critical to our present lives and future,” Gbemi said.

Wakanow is a leading travel company that is creating opportunities that are driving the future of how customers shop for travel and how they interface with travel agencies and the entire value chain of the travel industry

“I am grateful for the leadership’s confidence in my abilities and honoured to be able to use my experience to help build an already dynamic brand especially as the company is at a critical point as it restructures for global expansion,” Gbemi added.

As the group vice president, Marketing, Gbemi will supervise and develop marketing strategies for all the brands within her portfolio, including Wakanow, Onburd, and Kalabash

While announcing her appointment, the group CEO of Wakanow Group, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, said: “Gbemi is exceptional as she understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than most people considering her rich history in media.”

“As we continue to define the future of the travel industry, opening new doors, creating ease of travel, unlocking new destinations and providing fintech services that enhance travel, I believe Gbemi will define and lead this exciting phase of creativity and connection with customers,” he added.