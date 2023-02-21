The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the fake news posted on the verified Instagram and Facebook handles of the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

The fake news posted on the two social media handles of the First Lady on Tuesday morning purportedly indicated that the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes have been allowed to be recirculated as legal tender till May 1, 2023 contrary to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that only the old N200 banknote is allowed as legal tender till April 10, 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that not a few Nigerians are currently agitated over the new Naira scarcity, a development that has led to violent protests in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Edo States.

But, minutes later the CBN posted a real press statement it issued days ago and a counterfeited or distorted version of it posted by Mrs Buhari, which conveyed the fake news.

Tweeps and Instagram users received the news with mixed feelings. While some of them praised the First Lady for the new development, others quickly pointed out the inherent bad grammar in the fake statement suggesting that it was a fake news.