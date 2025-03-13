The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, made history with her visit to the Georgia State Senate, delivering a powerful speech on African innovation, global collaboration, and the need for cross-border partnerships in addressing global challenges.

Addressing the legislators, the Queen Consort acknowledged the skepticism surrounding African royalty in Western contexts but assured the lawmakers of her legitimacy, bringing warm greetings from her husband, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, and the people of Warri.

She said, “Honourable Members of Parliament, I know ‘African royalty’ often raises eyebrows in America no thanks to certain infamous emails, so I can imagine the Google searches to verify that this Nigerian Queen is legitimate.

“Well, I am, and I bring you warm greetings from my husband, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse the Third, and the great people of the Warri Kingdom,” she said, drawing laughter and applause from the chamber.

During her address, Olori Atuwatse III highlighted the similarities between Georgia and Warri in Nigeria’s Delta State, praising both for their rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and exceptional cuisine.

She also used the opportunity to introduce the Georgia lawmakers to ‘Elevate Africa’, an initiative she leads to foster innovation and showcase Africa’s vast potential.

“Last month, we inaugurated our 2025 Elevate Africa Fellows—seventeen remarkable innovators from thirteen African countries. Their work spans from revolutionizing agricultural systems to pioneering AI-driven healthcare solutions innovations that contribute meaningful answers to global questions,” she stated.

Stressing the urgency of international cooperation, she argued that the world’s growing challenges demand collective solutions, and Africa’s emerging talent pool has much to offer.

She extended an invitation for deeper collaboration between African leaders and policymakers in Georgia.

“The aspirations of the people we serve are the same: dignity, opportunity, and representation that betters their lives. So, at Elevate Africa, we are particularly eager to connect with members of Parliament whose expertise and perspectives can offer valuable insights for emerging leaders across our continent,” she said.

The Queen’s visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the State of Georgia. Many lawmakers praised her vision and commitment to fostering transatlantic partnerships.

Her address concluded with a call for action: “I look forward to continuing our dialogue and exploring concrete ways to collaborate in service of our shared humanity.”

The visit marks a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between Africa and the United States, reinforcing the role of traditional leadership in global discourse.