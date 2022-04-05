Following the controversies trailing the choice of the next Olowu of Owu Abeokuta Kingdom, one of the heir apparent to the throne Prince Sunday Aremu Adelanwa on Monday appealed to the kingmakers to immediately reverse the selection process which threw up an Archbishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Adegbemi Adewale as the new Olowu-elect.

Adelanwa who stated this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta said the selection process did not conform with the tradition of the kingdom.

He specifically appealed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Balogun and head of the Owu Kingmakers to respect tradition by allowing the outcome of the consultations with the Yoruba deities to prevail in the process of enthroning the next Olowu of Owu Abeokuta Kingdom in the Abeokuta North Local Government of Ogun State.

Adelanwa alleged that the entire selection process was fraught with irregularities, particularly when customs and traditions which hitherto remains the fulcrum that dictated the choice of an Oba in Owu Abeokuta Kingdom was jettisoned.

According to Adelanwa, he was the only one that was leading other candidates in the selection process before monetary and other pecuniary gains allegedly exchanged hands between the kingmakers and the Olowu – elect, Archbishop Adegbemi.

It would be recalled that former President Obasanjo, who is the Balogun and head of the Owu Kingmakers had on the 10th of March, 2022, led other kingmakers in the statutory screening and selection process which eventually produced seven princes jostling for the Owu stool in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The screening process however, produced an Archbishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Adegbemi Adewale, who came first with a total of 1, 027 points.