The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has expressed strong optimism that the core values that bind the Commonwealth nations will continue to flourish among all the member- nations.

The revered Warri King, who joined world leaders from Commonwealth nations in London, United Kingdom, attended activities commemorating the 2023 Service of Celebration of the Commonwealth Day.

The monarch said the theme of the event was apt given the fact that the world was facing new challenges of the environment, transition from fossil fuel, unjust wars, hunger, poverty, population expansion, homelessness, and unemployment, among other global challenges.

With other world leaders, their convergence on the UK capital city was towards ‘Forging a sustainable and peaceful common future’.

At the time of forming the organisation, fewer nations, who are now sovereign members of the Commonwealth, were British colonies and with the strides that earlier members took towards a world of common good, the organisation became more attractive to even non-colony countries.

Ogiame III with his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, was also accompanied by some high Palace chiefs from Warri Kingdom.

The King took to his verified Instagram handle and wrote: “This edition of the meeting was the first held since the exit of Her late Majesty Elizabeth Il and under the leadership of His Majesty King Charles Ill. The theme for 2023 is therefore apt.

“The world is facing new challenges of the environment, transition from fossil fuel, unjust wars, hunger, poverty, population expansion, homelessness, unemployment, to mention a few.

“The Commonwealth is steadfast at seizing every opportunity to improve on the world that we live in and that which we shall leave behind for the generations to come.

“May the cherished and celebrated positive values that have kept the Commonwealth resonate among all the nations and peoples of the world.”