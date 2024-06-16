Ad

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has faulted Governor Seyi Makinde over his comments on the health status of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Ladoja said the Oyo State governor was wrong to have said Olakulehin will be enthroned on the Olubadan stoll when he is fit, saying only the Ibadan people can enthrone the Olubadan, not the governor.

Recall that Makinde at the state burial ceremony for late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, said Olakulehin will be enthroned when he was fit for the throne.

But, Ladoja, a High Chief of Ibadanland while speaking with journalists at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, said Makinde could only present a staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate, but not enthrone him.

He maintained that the role of the State government was just to give staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate.

“The governor might have access to medical records of Olakulehin’s health or send his doctors to access his health or use artificial intelligence to do that.

“I don’t have any problem if the governor refuses to give him staff of office or instrument of office, but he is not the one to enthrone him.

“Olakulehin is an aged man, we don’t expect him to still be acting like a youth,” Ladoja stated.