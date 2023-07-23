Sunday, July 23, 2023
Read in Hausa
Olubadan Lifts Suspension On Egungun Festival

by Adebayo Waheed
3 hours ago
in News
Olubadan
The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun has lifted the suspension he slammed on Egungun Festival.

Oba Balogun had last Sunday announced  the  suspension of  the festival due to spate of violences recorded last week in two different places within the metropolis.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspension was lifted after a prolonged dialogue and  resolution  of  issues between the Olubadan Palace and the heads of masquerades (Alaagbaas) in the land surrounding  the  festival.

Following this development, a letter had been sent to the Oyo State Police Commissioner, requesting the Command to make adequate provision for security coverage for the masquerades and their supporters.

The letter stressed that the meeting between the Palace and the Alaagbaas earlier in the week ensured extraction of commitment to peaceful celebration of the festival from the adherents.

“Following this development, His Imperial Majesty therefore seeks for your esteemed cooperation by ensuring adequate security coverage for the masquerades and their supporters just as an order is also given that whoever engages in any act of violence must not be allowed to go scot free.

