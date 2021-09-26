Head coach of the Olympic Hybrid Football Club of Abuja Patrick Bassey, said the team is out to produce future football stars for the country.

Bassey made this known while speaking to newsmen after leading his side to a 6-1 thrashing of Ijayapi Rocks FC at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja yesterday.

Bassey commended his players for their impressive performance adding that, the club have talented players who are capable of contesting favorable with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

“The players are improving match by match, they know what we need and our focus on the team, that’s why you see that they are committed to deliver on the pitch and on our parts as coaches we nurturing them to become future stars.

“The season has ended and know that team all over Nigeria and the world are looking for players and we are also looking at making one or two sale of the players within or outside the country that is why we set up this match” he said.

According to him “We have the players that can contest with any other players anywhere in the world. We can see our player in Europe, national teams and NPFL clubs in the next few years.