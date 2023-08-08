The Maritime and Offshore Award (OMIS) has announced plans to give a special posthumous award to former chairman of Indigenous Shipowners forum, Barr. Margaret Orakwusi.

Orakwusi, a frontline maritime law expert and chief executive officer of Morbod Group died on April 28, 2023.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the chief executive officer of The OMIS, Mr. Femi Da-silva, said that the Posthumous Award would be presented at The OMIS Award Gala/Technical Summit slated for September 23 in Lagos.

Da-silva said that the unique honor comes as a tribute to her unparalleled impact on the maritime legal fraternity.

He described the deceased as a true icon in the maritime industry whose contributions to maritime law not only transformed the legal landscape but also left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire aspiring professionals today.

“Throughout her career, she demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advocating for fairness, justice, and sustainability in the maritime industry.

Her expertise was sought after by governments, international organiSations, and fellow experts alike, making her a respected figure on the global stage,” he said.

Da-silva recalled his discussion with Orakwusi at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos during the Ocean Ambassadors stakeholders event December, 2022 where she bubbled with excitement about gracing The OMIS Award Gala without a premonition that she would be called to glory before she had the chance.

“The posthumous award will serve as a reminder of the lasting legacy of Barr. Margaret Orakwusi, whose passion for maritime law will continue to inspire generations of professionals and help shape a brighter future for the maritime and offshore industries.

“As the date of the award presentation approaches, the maritime community has overwhelmingly indicated it is eagerly anticipating this momentous event,” he said.

Da-silva further disclosed that a plan is underway to name an award category after the deceased in subsequent years to immortalize her memory.

“The OMIS is determined to ensure Barr. Margaret Orakwusi’s contributions are recogniSed and celebrated with the utmost respect and admiration,” The OMIS CEO added.