The management of The Industry Newspaper organisers of ‘The Industry Summit/Awards’ has stated that some distinguished marketing communications professionals in the country would be conferred with some highest awards in this year’s event scheduled to be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Lagos.

In a statement by the organisers, the year’s award is looking at the performances of 2022 and the top winners include Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor, Chairman, STB-McCann Limited, Mr. Steve Babaeko, Group Chief Executive Officer, X3M Ideas, Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, CEO MABISCO/Oracle Experience, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, CEO NECCI, Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head Marketing & Communications, Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Chief Brand Officer, Dangote and Mr. Adedayo Ojo, CEO Caritas.

Others are Mr. Rotimi Bankole, CEO SBI Stagwell, Mr. Olugbenga Victor Afolabi, CEO GDM Group, Chief Charles Azu Chijide, CEO Charella Group, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and Mr. John Ehiguese, CEO Mediacraft Limited.

‘‘Sir Omojafor, an accomplished marketing and advertising practitioner is unanimously voted The Industry Doyen of Advertising for 2022, the category won by Dr. Biodun Shobanjo last year for 2021 Awards.”

jafor, a former Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc has unarguable accomplishments in a career spanning over four decades,’’ according to the statement.

The organisers also stated that in another category, Dr. Eiremiokhae, emerged CEO of the Year in a very keenly contested category. He won the category because of the work has put in to grow and expand Mayor Biscuits Company (MABISCO) during the year under review.

Speaking on this year’s event, the convener, Mr. Goddie Ofose, stated that despite the several challenges faced by businesses last year, IMC organisations have continued to hold their grounds as well as sustain the high standard occasioned by digitisation and technology.

The organisers further disclosed that the Industry Lifetime category was renamed ‘The Industry All Star’ and winners emerged after a painstaking evaluation and analysis of each recipient over the course of 10 years and above.