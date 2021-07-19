In Nigeria, bond market has increasingly become important in the development of the Nigerian emerging economy. A bond is a long-term financial debt instrument; a generic name for a tradable loan security usually issued to raise capital.

Bonds are among a number of investments known as fixed-income securities. They are debt obligations, meaning that the investor loans a sum of money (the principal) to a company or a government for a set period of time, and in return receives a series of interest payments (the yield). When the bond reaches its maturity, the principal is returned to the investor.

Also, the bond market is an integral aspect of the capital market. Interestingly, the Nigerian bond market is composed of both corporate bonds and government bond. Globally, the bond market, no doubt forms the mechanism through which the savings surplus unit of the economy is transformed into medium and long-term investment in the economy. As, such, bond markets have been acclaimed by many researchers as a ‘big’ player in economic growth and development.

The Nigerian bond market, like elsewhere on the globe, has two bond purchase windows: a primary bond market for now issues and a secondary market for trading in existing bonds. So, if, for instance, investors are more interested in short-dated bonds, they can find bonds nearing maturity in the secondary market.

Most financial experts recommend that a well-diversified portfolio have some allocation to the bond market. Bonds are diverse, liquid, and lower volatility than stocks, but also provide generally lower returns over time and carry credit and interest rate risk. Therefore, owning too many bonds can be overly conservative over long time horizons.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said that investors in the fixed income market especially in bond had experienced a bull transition since the beginning of the year as activities in the bond market had increased in the direction with the market yields despite the weak economy and rising debt profile of the nation.

He also noted that investors have benefited from the rising yields as inflation has declined for straight three months despite decline is insignificant as general prices of food stuffs and others are high. Also, low risk associated with bond investment.

For him, he said no regrets as none of the bond issuer have defaulted or failed to redeem the instrument as at when due.

Omordion said that “Investors entering the bond market should know that the market is for capital preservation and less of growth. And it is high capital intensive to achieve substantive return, that is why the banks play more fixed income market.”

Bonds Are Risk-free Investment – Kurfi

What are the opportunities in the bond market?

The opportunity in the Bond market is many that is why most of our companies visit the Bond market such as MTN Nigeria (MTNN), Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Nigerian Breweries, Eterna Plc, among others. The benefits include enable companies to sources funds in a cheaper way mostly single digit interest companies bank loans which are in double digits. That is why must companies are in profit as they are getting cheap Funds.

How Can One Invest In Bonds?

Retail investors can invest in Bond by subscribing through primary market by invest direct in FGN Sukuk with a minimum of N10,000.00 or buy from Secondary market as Bonds are being traded. Investors can purchase bonds through a brokerage firm which is in communication with governments and companies that want to issue debt. They also have access to the markets where bonds trade in the secondary market and they should seek for advice to set up an account. Also, the type of bonds that might be right for an investor depends on several factors, including his/her risk tolerance, income requirements and tax situation.

What Are The Risks To Investments In Bonds?

The risks associated with Bonds are default in interest payments which are very rear because of the Trustee will not allow it. The other risk is default in final payment of Principal which is very rear but due occur with State bond but is mitigated by direct deduction from their FGN sources of funds mostly deducted by Accountants General. The other risks are rise in inflation which outweigh the benefits accrued from the interest which led to negative returns.

How Many Types Of Bonds Do We Have And Which Is More Profitable?

We have many types of Bonds, FGN Bond, FGN Sukuk, Green, Sovereign Bonds, State Bonds, Municipal Bonds and Corporate Bonds. Most bonds share some common basic characteristics including: the issue price is the price at which the bond issuer originally sells the bonds. Face value is the money amount the bond will be worth upon maturity. It is also called the par-value and is used in calculating interest rate and the coupon rate is the rate of interest the bond issuer will pay on the face value of the bond, expressed as a percentage.

For example, a five per cent coupon rate means that bondholders will receive five per cent x N100,000 face value = N5,000 every year.

What Is The Minimum Amount For Investment In Bonds?

The minimum to invest depend, some example FGN SUKUK always have minimum of N10,000.00, FGN Savings minimum of N5,000.00, while for the Homes Shelter Bond is N10 million minimum.