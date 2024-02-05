A former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), has declared that if given the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming primaries, there would be no opposition to the party during the main poll.

Oke, a former national legal adviser of the PDP, boasted that all the political parties in the state would support him and the return would be very massive.

He stated this while declaring his intention to contest the November governorship election on the platform of APC, saying the state needs a leader with vision, direction and a sense of commitment not coming to fill any gap but to serve the people.

The legal luminary informed that the”state needs a dogged and government fighter with a mission, direction, and vision who will be able to change the narrative of our dear state.

” I am aware of the fact that if I am given the party ticket today, there would not be opposition parties in Ondo State.”

He further stated, “I believe that the government can open opportunities towards tapping our mineral resources, which will even generate employment that will reduce criminality in our society and even generate income for our people. So the state is in its total state of collapse.”