All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has warned political supporters of aspirants against divisive utterances and actions ahead of the party primary slated for later this month.

The state’s party chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described as unnecessary the idea of some people constituting themselves into “the aborigines of APC” of the state chapter.

The party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, contended that the unity of APC is erected on the pillars of equal opportunities, irrespective of whatever considerations.

According to him, the chapter would not condone acts that are aimed at making some members inferior to others, on account of when they joined the party.

Kalejaye said the chapter is for all and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members, urging new members not to entertain any fear.

While urging the aspirants to be wary of desperate supporters, who fan the embers of disunity for personal gains, the chairman said,” this is not healthy for the vibrant chapter of our dream.”

He said, “Adetimehin appealed to political gladiators to exhibit regards for the party’s governorship aspirants, and other stakeholders to avoid unnecessary friction in the political space.’’

The party affirmed that Ondo State is known for organisation and enviable political history that should be demonstrated at critical moments.