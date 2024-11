The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has won the election held in his unit.

Aiyedatiwa scored 128 in the result announced by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Unit 5 Ward 4, Obenla in Ilaje local government area of the state.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Agboola Ajayi, scored 3 votes at the polling unit.