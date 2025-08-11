Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (OSPHDA), on Monday, disclosed that it has identified no fewer than 12 cases of Mpox across eight local government areas of the state.

OSPHDA’s Director of Disease Control, Dr. Victor Adefesoye disclosed this while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting and the launch of Mpox vaccination campaign in Akure, the state capital.

He described the disease as contagious, emphasising the need to contain its spread through vaccination.

Adefesoye further explained that while Mpox was formerly known to be transmitted primarily by monkeys, it has now been found to be transmissible by various animals.

He assured that the vaccination is safe and will begin on August 11, ending on August 21, targeting only individuals aged 18 and above.

He stated, “The purpose of this meeting is to help inform people in your communities, religious groups, and organisations to take this vaccine.

“The disease is present in Ondo State, particularly in the following Local Government Areas: Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Owo, Akure South, Akure North, Ondo East, and Odigbo. This vaccination process is different from previous ones because we know the targeted people and have contacted them.

“They already have the disease, and we will also vaccinate their close relatives, contacts, and health workers who have treated them. While some may be reluctant, we encourage you as stakeholders to persuade them to get vaccinated.”

He added that the targeted people will receive two doses of the injectable vaccine at different intervals and urged the public to maintain good personal and environmental sanitation for a healthy society.

Supporting Adefesoye, the state Immunisation Officer, Mrs. Florence Fadiji, explained that Mpox can also be transmitted through contact with infected animals, persons, and contaminated objects.

Fadiji described symptoms of the disease to include body sores, rashes, fever, headache, and body weakness.

She stated that the vaccine might cause little or no reaction, which is minor compared to the disease’s effects.

Addressing the gathering, the Permanent Secretary of OSPHDA, Dr. Francis Akanbiemu appealed to stakeholders at the meeting to encourage the targeted individuals to take the vaccine.