The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to drag the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly registering about 13 companies after he was sworn in as governor of the state in 2017.

According to the PDP, the companies “have been shamelessly used by the first family to receive contracts from state ministries and departments in the state.”

The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, noted that checks from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja showed that all the companies have the same or related Directors and Secretary.

Peretei, who further revealed the companies allegedly being used by the first family in the state to siphon funds, noted that the eight proxy companies allegedly used by Akeredolu’s family, particularly his wife, Betty, and his son, Babajide, were fronts to get contracts in the state.

According to the PDP, the companies include Erudit Limited, Pentagon Limited, Egimka Nigeria Limited, Terrenovo Agro, Claribet Consulting Limited, Limerite Limited, Pentagon Motusi Ltd and Jakovie Energy.

Peretei said, “For those who think we are peddling “beer parlour” rumours, it is better to wake up from your slumber to join the rest of us to rescue and rebuild Ondo State.

“Take your time to glean through the documents. We are not arm-chair critics. We do our due diligence. As critical stakeholders, we cannot fold our hands and allow this to continue.

“As to the request to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the advice is unnecessary as action is already being taken,” Peretei said.

But reacting to the allegations, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) urged Governor Akeredolu to turn deaf ears to the orchestrated distractions by the PDP in the state.

The ruling party through its state Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, urged the governor to remain focused on his laudable plans for the people of the state.

According to Kalejaye, “It is impossible to achieve great goals if one cave into the temptation of throwing stones at any barking dog on his path to making history. Distractions must be ignored, and focus on the set goals sustained.

“The whole duty of a rudderless opposition party, particularly one that swims against the tide, is to attack and fault any policy of a ruling party, irrespective its altruistic values. The attacker does so, not in the interest of the people, but to promote the chances of the opposition party ahead of future elections.

“The Akeredolu led government has become a reference point in the comity of states. The achievements in the area of security and infrastructure are unbeatable across the land.”

APC holds that a government that invests massively in the security of lives and property has fared better than the one that builds skyscrapers in every street, leaving its people at the mercy of criminal elements.

“Ondo APC views as incongruous that a party which had no solution to the endless carnage and disruption of free flow of traffic in the ever-busy Ore for eight years would have no shame in digging for faults in the highly celebrated interchange constructed on the Sagamu/Benin Road, in less than three years by this administration.

“We are also miffed that a party which had no regard for the welfare of workers in Ondo State and left the state’s economy in disarray, would have no inhibition in condemning the APC government that is so passionate about the welfare of the people,” it added.

The party, however, urged Governor Akeredolu to pursue with more vigour, the establishment of more industries and the deep seaport in the state.