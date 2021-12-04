For three long weeks, between November 5 and 25, 2021, a wellhead owned by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) leaked oil, water and gas in Nembe Local Government of Bayelsa State. Reports have it that at least 45 communities in Nembe were affected by the spill.

It took more than two weeks for the incident to gain the attention of the federal government, suggesting that no effort was made by authorities to contain the oil spill between that period of time. And when the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, finally embarked on an inspection on November 24, it was only to proclaim that such things happen and are part of the operational hazard of the business. Sylva, himself a native of Bayelsa and a former governor of the state seemed to imply that occasional oil spills have become an accepted practice in the oil industry. The government might need reminding that oil spills, the pollution and degradation of Ogoniland was the source of the Niger Delta crisis, which lasted for decades and claimed the lives of some prominent citizens.

And till date, the government is yet fix the damage to the land, livelihood and health of the people of Ogoniland. This is in spite of the resources, paperwork and manpower devoted to the efforts. The federal government had, in 2006, commissioned the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to carry out an environmental assessment of Ogoniland. And in August 2011, UNEP delivered its final report.

It recommended a comprehensive cleanup of Ogoniland to restore polluted environments and bring to an end all forms of oil contamination in the Niger Delta. As yet, the cleanup is yet to be completed. In fact, at no time have oil spills in the region stopped, they never gain the attention of the government or the Nigerian public. As recently as July 2021, Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment, said Nigeria recorded 4,919 oil spills between 2015 to March 2021 and lost 4.5 trillion barrels of oil to theft in four years. This shows the magnitude of the problem, yet very little is being done to bring the oil spills under control.

That is why it is no surprise that Nembe oil spill could go unnoticed for close to three weeks. According to Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, spokesperson for the Aiteo group, the spill was from a non-producing wellhead in the Santa Barbara South field in block OML 29. What is of surprise is that, it took international expertise to stop the spill in spite of the frequency of this environmental disaster in the Niger Delta region.

The company responsible for the spill itself admitted and said that preparation for well kill, a 1000 ramp barge containing all pimping and simulation equipment, had been approaching Santa Barbra, one day before the leak was successfully stopped.

In the name of taking responsibility, Aiteo distributed relief materials to people of the affected communities. These are farmers and fishermen, who over the years have completely lost all means of livelihood due to the pollution of their land and waters. Palliatives cannot compensate for that.

The government, on its part appears to be paying lip service to the issue coming up with excuses for why the oil spills keep occurring by blaming the victims and showing an unwillingness to hold the oil company responsible by making it pay a hefty fine. This is what Sharon Ikeazor, the minister of state for environment had to say, “It goes beyond the oil companies giving out palliatives, they must put measures in place to prevent such accidents from happening. They are also claiming that the spill was due to sabotage by the local communities. We are going to have a targeted approach to illegal bunkering, tampering with oil installation, and artisanal mining in the Niger Delta to get an alternative livelihood for the young people of the Niger Delta so that they would desist from this because it is further polluting the environment.”

In response to the incident, the minister would go on to threaten stiff penalties. The only snag is that there has to be first a review of NOSDRA bill, suggesting the present law could limits fines to maybe N100 and “anyone can pay that and go back and re-pollute.”

In our opinion, the people of Nembe deserve better than that. The Nigerian people deserve better than that. There needs to be an independent assessment of the level of environmental pollution caused by this oil spill. There is also no reason why the oil company cannot be made to pay for the damage it has caused. And if the federal government is unwilling to hold Aiteo to account, the courts should to do so.