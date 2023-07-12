One Percent Int’l Unveils OAP, Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, As New Talent

One Percent International Management, a platform that discovers, develops and promotes the latent talent in Nigeria has signed a multi-talented on-air personality, Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack.

At a colourful ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, the organisation which also prides itself as a big investor in artistes and talent recruitment and development, expressed gratitude for having an influential broadcast journalist in its fold.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of One Percent International Management, Ambassador Stephenie Nnadi said the organisation is committed to providing exposure on a vast international scale as well as opening avenues for collaborations.

While congratulating Adaora as the latest member of One Percent International Management expressed the willingness of the organisation to ensure a harmonious working relationship with her.

She said, “We are happy to Welcome our Cooperate Talent @officialadaoraonyechere to one percent international Family Mrs Adaora Onyechere Sydney~Jack is a Nigerian Broadcast journalist, media personality and educationist.

“She has served as a goodwill ambassador for many outstanding institutions including the US Congress WAFA Honors on Education and 100 most influential women on Gender mainstreaming and has been actively involved in promoting Inclusive policies, educational policies and programs in Africa.