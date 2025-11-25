First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has called for urgent and collective action to end the growing wave of online abuse and harassment targeted at women and girls, warning that digital spaces must not become environments of fear.

In her message marking the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, themed “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls,” Senator Tinubu said the rise of online bullying, blackmail, stalking and gender-based hate required immediate attention.

She stated that digital platforms should promote connection, learning and productivity, not intimidation. “Digital spaces should foster genuine human connection, facilitate learning, and promote productivity—not fear. Yet, too many women and girls face bullying, blackmail, stalking, and gender-based hate online. This is unacceptable,” she said.

The First Lady expressed solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence and commended those working to address the problem.

She urged government institutions—particularly the legislature and judiciary—technology companies, civil society organisations, and Nigerians at large, to take bold steps to make the digital environment safe, inclusive and respectful for all.

Senator Tinubu wished Nigerians well on the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025 and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting efforts aimed at protecting women and girls across the country.