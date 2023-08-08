President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has identified restructuring as the panacea to Nigeria’s political and socioeconomic woes.

He made the assertion at a town hall meeting in the United States of America (USA).

Iwuanyanwu said federal government’s consideration of restructuring the country would reduce its rising political temperature and stabilize the system.

According to him, restructuring will avail all ethnic groups the opportunity to focus on their needs and interests and use their resources to execute projects that are vital in various federating units.

The Ohanaeze leader recalled that the pre-independence political conferences as well as the Aburi Accord emphasized on restructuring as a critical and crucial measure to the political challenges of the Nigeria nation.

Iwuanyanwu promised to use his position as the leader of the foremost Igbo group to begin a massive economic revolution in Igboland by harnessing both human and natural resources in the zone as a stepping stone.

His words, “I have initiated study groups and committees to draw up a blueprint on how to unlock the great agricultural potentials in the Southeast zone.

“Henceforth, adequate attention will be paid to education, mining, transportation, industries and infrastructural development to make the zone an investment destination of Nigeria and beyond,” he said.