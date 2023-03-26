King Charles lll of England has hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter with Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigeria’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, along with his wife.

A Nigerian delegation attended the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM), that took place at the Commonwealth headquarters, Marlborough House London.

African Voice, an online medium, reported that Onyeama, Amb. Isola and Amb Cyprian Heen participated in the meeting.

The meeting gave priority-attention to several issues including building resilience for peaceful, just and stable societies; financing for climate resilience and environmental sustainability as well as improving intra-Commonwealth trade and digital connectivity.

Speaking on behalf of Africans on the significance of CFAMM, Amb Isola reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to efforts aimed at building economic resilience and enhancing global trade as well as promoting climate change agenda for peace, prosperity and the survival of our planet.

The Commonwealth Day reception was hosted by King Charles lll on the last evening of the event in honour of Commonwealth member countries at Buckingham Palace.

This year’s Commonwealth Day has the theme, “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future.” Commonwealth Day is aimed at uniting the over 2.5 billion Commonwealth citizens in their shared values and principles.

UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, who also attended the meeting, restated the UK’s commitment to the Commonwealth, a union made up of 56 nations.

He emphasised the need for developing intra-Commonwealth trade and investment, tackling climate change, protecting the environment, and promoting the Commonwealth’s shared democratic values.

The foreign ministers also discussed the progress made on shared Commonwealth objectives since they last met in Kigali in June 2022.