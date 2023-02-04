The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojala II, CFR has made a Hollywood debut in the film Take Me Home.

Take Me Home is the story of an American family that got stuck in a series of Pandora Box-like events when their daughter manifests unusual behaviour and utterances after wearing African masquerade costume purchased during a tour of Osun State. In a bid to save her life, the family undergoes challenges following the promises of the two African immigrants.

The Yoruba royalty played the unique role befitting to his throne as the custodian of the Yorubaland in the film which centered around how the quest for originality led the characters to the discovery of their roots and destiny. He epitomizes the source of Yoruba Kingdom, which historically is Ile-Ife.

Shot in the Hollywood Studios in the US, the horror comedy is produced by Dotun Taylor Films, founded by historian, broadcaster and cultural ambassador, Dotun Taylor, Take Me Home aims at galvanizing movie lovers, both home and abroad, to reflect on how history plays a major role in their affairs.

Featuring both Hollywood and Nollywood stars as Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, Felissa Rose, Meji Black and Amber Rose; and Abdullateef Adedimeji, Bayo Bankole among others, Take Me Home is scheduled for release later in the year.