The ancient city of Ile-Ife witnessed a historic convergence of national leaders, global partners, royal fathers, captains of industry, and young people from across Africa as His Imperial Majesty, Olofin Adimula, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, marked the 10th anniversary of his coronation with a commemorative lecture and the unveiling of the Ojaja University Ile-Ife Campus.

Delivering the anniversary lecture on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Governing Council of Ojaja University, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Prof. Lere Baale, paid a glowing tribute to the Ooni’s decade of transformational reign, describing him as “an enigma, a reconciler, a global royal diplomat, and a cultural renaissance leader whose influence has elevated Yoruba civilisation onto the world stage.”

In his lecture, Prof. Baale highlighted the Ooni’s exceptional contributions over the past ten years, noting that His Majesty had positioned the throne of Oduduwa as an international beacon through engagements at the United Nations and global peace assemblies; strengthened national unity as a respected voice of calm, consensus, and reconciliation; championed youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and cultural tourism through thousands of jobs and innovation programmes; reinvigorated traditional institutions as strategic partners for national development; and advanced education as a tool for generational transformation, culminating in the establishment of Ojaja University.

“These 10 years reflect divine preservation, uncommon courage, and a monarch who leads with truth, compassion, and visionary purpose,” Prof. Baale noted.

The Ooni’s 10th anniversary celebration also featured the unveiling of the Ojaja University Ile-Ife Campus, a landmark achievement described by Prof. Baale as “a prophecy fulfilled and a hundred-year legacy for African youth.”