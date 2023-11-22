Popular ChatGPT company, OpenAI, has made a U-turn by returning its co-founder, Sam Altman, as its chief executive officer (CEO) with a constitution of a new board.

Just last Friday, OpenAI announced the disengagement of Altman from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) company and his immediate replacement with chief technology officer Mira Murati in interim capacity.

In a twist of events, Microsoft Corporation, on Monday, announced the recruitment of Altman, just three days after OpenAI announced his sack.

But, taking to its X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, OpenAI said an agreement had been reached with Altman in principle to return as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor as chairman, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this,” AI company wrote.

Also, also commenting his return to OpenAI on his X account @Sama, Sam Altman said he loves the AI company and that he was looking forward to returning and building on the strong partnership with Microsoft.

Altman wrote: “i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that OpenAI had on Friday announced Altman’s departure following what it called a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities, adding that the board no longer had confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.