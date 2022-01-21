Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) acting on credible intelligence, have bursted and neutralised a notorious syndicate, which specialised in kidnapping in Gyero area of Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

OPSH in a statement issued in Jos, the state capital, by the military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, said the syndicate had been on the watchlist of Operation SAFE HAVEN and was believed to have masterminded the recent kidnappings in the State.

He also disclosed that the syndicate was also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jailbreak on November 28, 2021.

They met their waterloo when troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN tracked them to Gyero general area where they planned and carried out their nefarious activities.

Major Takwa further said the kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire which was met by a superior firepower from the OPSH.

“Our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in neutralisation of 3 notorious kidnappers. Items recovered from the syndicate include one AK-47 Rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition and one tricycle (Keke Napep),” he said.

The statement added that other items recovered included one itel phone, one techno phone, two sharp knives and two military headwarmers.

While Commending the resilience of the troops for another successful operation, the Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, also warned kidnappers and perpetrators of evil to stay clear of Plateau State as he has restated his determination to make the state unbearable for all criminals to operate.

General Ali further urged law-abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies and promptly report any suspicious movement in their area.