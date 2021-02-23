BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has allegedly accused his Bauchi State counterpart Bala Mohammed of sponsoring Fulani terrorists to cause mayhem in the Country.

The Governor who was reacting to the recent media outburst by the Bauchi State Governor who accused him of fanning embers of hatred on Fulani ethnic group said ordinarily he did not want to join issues with him, however silent means consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can an elected Governor who took oath to Protect lives and properties of Citizens will come out on national Television to advocate for a particular ethnic group to carry arms to protect themselves, is Bala Mohammed more Fulani than the Sultan?

“So, hence the Bauchi Governor is advocating for all Herdsmen to go about with AK-47, I want to make it clear that, any Fulani Herdsmen with AK 47 should go to Bauchi, I am sure the Governor will have a place for them, for us in Benue we are law abiding people, we don’t go about with arms”

Before, I did not see any need to reply him, but from all indications, the Bauchi State Governor is instigating Fulani ethnic group against me, and aside this, silent means consent, Mohammed should emulate the Governor of Kano and Kaduna States who are always Speaking against the foreign Herdsmen terrorists who are coming into the Country to attack Citizens”

Ortom called on Bala to apologize to Nigerians for his unguided utterances, failure to do so, means that he is part of the conspiracy with the Fulani terrorists to attack Nigerian Citizens, adding that his recent response to defend himself implicated him more.

Recalled that this is the Second time Bala is attacking the Benue State Governor, the first one he said Herdsmen do not need any visa to come into the Country and graze wherever they want to because they are global Citizens that need no visa or permit, and the secondly he urged them to protect themselves using AK47.

I want to also tell Bala my colleague that Herdsmen coming into the Country is the business of the Federal Government, but coming to Benue to kill, maim, rape and destroy properties of the citizens I will not allow it, because I was elected to protect the lives of my people, and aside this, the Land use act gave Governors sole authority on their Lands and all the Natural Resources therein”