A female cleric and an educationist, Rev Imose Osar-Emokpae, has unveiled a book, “Abidi Edo: An Easy Way To Speak, Write And Read Edo Language”.

The book was launched yesterday at the Macedonia Call Global Assembly headquarters in Anthony, Maryland, Lagos. Dignitaries at the event described it as a breakthrough in the learning, teaching, and speaking of the Edo Language.

They also said it was another bold step in preserving and promoting the Edo language.

The author, who is described as a passionate teacher, minister, and cultural advocate, through the book has created a valuable resource material for Edo people in Nigeria and the diaspora Mrs Osar-Emokpae said the book is a “clear, practical and refreshingly accessible, is more than just a language manual – it is a labour of love and a timely resource for anyone interested in learning or reconnecting with the Edo language, culture, and identity.”

It breaks down complex grammar, pronunciation and everyday conversation for learners at all levels. At the launch, Osar-Emokpae described the work as “a gift to the next generation, and a call to every Edo son and daughter not to let our language fade.”

She said, “This is about giving people the confidence to speak their language again. The Edo language is not lost yet.

But it needs to be taught in a way that feels alive and usable.

“This makes it interesting for people to want to speak their language again, thereby preserving our good cultural values,” she said.

With years of teaching and community work behind her, she brought passion and clarity to a subject often seen as intimidating for new learners.

The event witnessed interactive reading sessions and Osar-Emokpae signing the book for the dignitaries.