Former Nigerian midfielder, Sunday Oliseh believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is gradually becoming a point striker in world football.

Oliseh made this comment on the backdrop of the Napoli’s striker goal scoring form both in Europe and in the Serie A.

Recall that the Osimhen scored twice in Napoli’s 3-0 win against Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has netted four times in five outings for Luciano Spalletti’s side in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Osimhen has so far registered 23 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this term.

An excited Oliseh took to social media to celebrate his compatriot.

“I totally love watching this “superstar” play! Osimhen is gradually but steadily knocking on the door of being considered, the best point striker in the world, in my opinion !! Bravo Bro…,” Oliseh wrote on his Twitter handle.